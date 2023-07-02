Back

Father of Kelantan woman punished for wearing shorts pays fine, wants to move on

Closure.

Keyla Supharta | July 02, 2023, 10:00 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The adoptive father of a 35-year-old woman in Kelantan who was issued a compound notice for wearing shorts in her own boutique has settled the fine for his daughter, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Paid the fine

The 51-year-old, who goes by Sunny See Yeap Seng, paid for the compound at the Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) office on Wednesday (Jun. 28), three days after it was issued.

He was accompanied by The Kelantan Chinese Association Federation president Datuk Oie Poh Choon.

According to Sin Chew, the fine cost RM50 (S$14.50).

See said that after the incident went viral online, many people from various political parties contacted him and said they could represent him and his daughter in court to defend their rights.

"Many people care about this matter, but I don't want this matter to become a political weapon for others...so I choose to pay the fine and be a law-abiding citizen," See said, as quoted by Sin Chew.

"After the matter went viral on social media for three days, everything is resolved today. I hope people will stop debating [about this] topic," he said, NST reported.

However, See also wants to MPKB to understand that Muslims and non-Muslims have different perspectives and definitions of being 'modestly dressed'.

According to See, MPKB promised to issue clear (dressing) guidelines to non-Muslim license holders.

What happened

A 35-year-old businesswoman in Kelantan, Malaysia, was issued a compound notice for wearing shorts in her boutique during a check by the MPKB on Jun. 25.

The notice said the business owner "dressed inappropriately in a t-shirt and short shorts."

MPKB's president Rosnazli Amin told local media that the woman had committed an offence under section 34(2)(b) of the Malaysian Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

The by-law states that non-Muslim business owners and their non-Muslim employees must wear "decent" clothes within the premises, although without specifying what constitutes decent clothing, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The incident led the MPKB to receive some criticism from several Malaysian political leaders like the Bersatu Legal and Constitution Bureau deputy chairman Sasha Lyna Latif and Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

Read more:

Top image via Sin Chew.

Nutri-Grade labels from Dec. 30 will show sugar content from toppings in bubble tea: MOH

Consumers will be able to identify the toppings that are lower in sugar content by referring to the sugar declaration marks. 

July 01, 2023, 09:07 PM

S'pore 2022 suicide numbers highest in more than 20 years, increase in suicides among youths & elderly: SOS

There were 476 suicides reported in 2022.

July 01, 2023, 08:55 PM

No. 1 coffee in Korea, Compose Coffee, to open in Suntec City

Compose Coffee was also named the 2023 most-loved brand in Korea.

July 01, 2023, 08:02 PM

GrabFood rider throws food on floor as customer's house was too far, gets banned by Grab

Asher suggested that the driver cancel the order, but the driver did not do so.

July 01, 2023, 06:43 PM

Bishan clinic & suspected secret society members under investigation for Geylang cough syrup sales

Officers seized S$680,000, 190 litres of codeine cough syrup, an assortment of pills, 34 e-vaporisers and eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

July 01, 2023, 05:20 PM

Is it possible to have a ‘Singpass presale’ for concert tickets?

This comes after many Singaporeans have suggested prioritising Singapore residents in their bid for concert tickets by implementing a Singpass presale.

July 01, 2023, 04:26 PM

Man, 18, allegedly stabs man in the neck at SIM headquarters in Clementi

The weapon was believed to be a pair of scissors.

July 01, 2023, 02:17 PM

Invitation to Musk & Zuckerberg to fight at Colosseum "unfounded": Italy's Ministry of Culture

LOL.

July 01, 2023, 01:41 PM

4 ministers to address rental of Ridout Road bungalows in parliament sitting on Jul. 3

Parliament resumes at 11am on Jul. 3, 2023.

July 01, 2023, 12:14 PM

3 S’poreans in transnational scam syndicate arrested in M’sia, 2 extradited & charged in S’pore

The third man is held by Malaysian police for investigations.

July 01, 2023, 11:24 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.