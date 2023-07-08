Back

A-Mei tears up while singing Coco Lee's song at S'pore concert

Zhangxin Zheng | July 08, 2023, 03:54 PM

Mandopop diva A-Mei is here in Singapore for her concert as part of "ASMeiR 2023" world tour.

She is slated to perform for two nights on Jul. 7 and 8.

Halfway through the concert last night, A-Mei said the show was special to her and she wanted to sing a song for a particular person.

She then proceeded to sing Coco Lee's song "我依然是你的情人" ("I'm Still Your Lover") without instrumental accompaniment as a tribute to the late artiste, whose passing came as a shock to many.

That segment got A-Mei emotional as she teared up while singing Lee's song. She also told her fans, "We must all be well!"

Subsequently, she was also choked with emotion while singing the next two songs "掉了" ("Disappear") and "身后" ("Left Behind").

When the song "身后" first was released, A-Mei once shared that this song is dedicated to her loved ones who has passed away and that she missed dearly.

The song ""掉了" was written by Taiwanese band Sodagreen's lead singer, Wu Qing Feng.

Wu previously said he was inspired to write the song for A-Mei, after watching an interview where A-Mei shared how much she missed her late father.

A-Mei, who is turning 51 this year, is just three years older than Lee and they debuted at around the same period.

In 2017, Lee once asked A-Mei to be a special guest at her concert, since they have been friends for a long time.

A-Mei gave a flying kiss as a reply to Lee back then, Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao highlighted.

