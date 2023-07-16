No change for S$100 note, so passengers leave S$90 tip on S$9.60 ride for S'pore taxi driver for playing 'wonderful' old Chinese songs

Tipping hasn't really caught on in Singapore yet, but it never goes unappreciated.

One ComfortDelGro taxi driver shared a serendipitous experience he had with his passengers in a Facebook post recently.

The passengers were an elderly Indonesian Chinese couple, whom driver Ann Wong had picked up on Jul. 12.

He shared that he was playing some classic Chinese tunes in the car, namely:

My Choice by George Lam and Sally Yeh (選擇)

As Long As You're Better Off by Kenny Bee (只要你过得比我好)

Cut My Heart by Jacky Cheung (心如刀割)

Goodbye Kiss by Jacky Cheung (吻別)

The couple clearly appreciated the nostalgic playlist, as the trio struck up a conversation about the songs, and even sang along to them together.

At the end of the ride, the wife passed the driver a S$100 note.

However, the taxi driver replied: "Auntie, this is a S$100 note. I don't have change for that, do you have S$10 note?"

The woman simply replied that the note was for him.

She thanked him for playing "the wonderful songs", adding that it brought back memories of when they were young.

Wong thanked them for their generosity.

In his post, he wrote that he felt this was "another incident where music captures the heart of people's kindness".

Top image via Ann Wong/Facebook.