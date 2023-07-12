Back

12 S'pore men charged for drink driving offences, 1 of them fell asleep at the wheel

Don't drink and drive.

Hannah Martens | July 27, 2023, 03:09 PM

A total of 12 men, aged between 23 and 51, were charged in court on Jul. 27, 2023 for drink driving offences.

The Singapore Police Force shared that the motorists were arrested between February 2023 and June 2023 when they failed the breathalyser tests during routine police checks.

Two motorists face additional charges for other traffic offences.

Case 1

Gregory Poon Zhi Ren was charged for the offence of drink driving, dangerous driving and leaving vehicles in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience.

On Feb. 5, 2023 at about 4:46am, the 24-year-old man allegedly ran a red light and collided into a stationary vehicle on the opposite side of the road along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 junction of the Central Expressway.

Poon was found to have been driving the car under the influence of alcohol as the breathalyser test registered no less than 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

Case 2

Wong Kah Wee was charged for drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner causing undue inconvenience.

On May. 13, 2023 at 3:32am along Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard, the 35-year-old man was allegedly found to be sleeping at the driver's seat in a car which remained stationary at the junction.

Investigations revealed that Wong was driving home after consuming alcohol when he fell asleep at the wheel waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Wong's breathalyser test registered no less than 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes.

Wong was subsequently arrested.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act. All motorists are reminded to abide by traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone," said the police

"The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users."

