Yusof Ishak Mosque worker jailed for smoking meth & stashing cannabis in ablution room, cubicle & locker

A 31-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to one year's jail on Wednesday (Jun. 21) for possessing and consuming drugs he stashed at Yusof Ishak Mosque.

Mohammad Asyrafuddin Jupri pleaded guilty to one count each of drug possession and consumption. Another three drugs-related charges were taken into consideration.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Asyrafuddin was working part-time as a freelance confined-area rescuer during his offences.

He was also a facilities maintenance staff at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands.

Was caught in October 2022

On Oct. 28, 2022, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested Asyrafuddin in the vicinity of Yusok Ishak Mosque.

A search was conducted at Level 5 of the mosque, where Asyrafuddin was residing.

Officers found these exhibits from Asyrafuddin's resting space in the ablution room, his cubicle and his personal metal locker:

Loose vegetable matter in one packet wrapped in foil

One ball of vegetable matter in one packet wrapped in foil

One improvised metal utensil with a glass attachment

Three packets of crystalline substance

One improvised glass utensil with three glass pipes

One Ziploc packet containing vegetable matter

One metal can containing loose vegetable matter

One packet of vegetable matter

Cannabis mixtures were detected

The exhibits were sent to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for analysis.

Two of them were found to contain 15.53g and 14.99g of cannabis mixture, respectively.

Asyrafuddin admitted to possessing the two exhibits, which he knew contained "ganja", a street name for cannabis mixture.

Found to have consumed meth

Asyrafuddin was later brought to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters for further investigations.

He provided two bottles of his urine samples, both of which were found to have contained methamphetamine.

When interviewed by CNB, Asyrafuddin admitted he had been smoking "Ice", the street name for methamphetamine.

He also admitted to abusing about 5g of "Ice" per month.

He had last smoked it on Oct. 27, 2022 morning. He said that he did so because he felt that "Ice" would give him the energy he needed for his work.

Has no prior convictions

The prosecution sought eight months' jail for Asyrafuddin's drug possession charge and a year's jail for his drug consumption charge.

The prosecution did not object to the sentences running concurrently.

According to CNA, Asyrafuddin has no prior convictions.

As reported by CNA, the defence lawyer said that Asyrafuddin consumed the drugs as he wanted to "work overtime and give himself more energy so he can earn more income for himself".

