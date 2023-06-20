Woman, 75, dies after accident along Yishun Ring Road, mini bus driver arrested

A 75-year-old woman passed away following a road traffic accident at Yishun Ring Road on Tuesday (Jun. 20) morning.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said a 52-year-old male mini bus driver was arrested.

Shin Min Daily News uploaded a picture of the accident, which showed the elderly woman lying on the road as paramedics attended to her.

One of the paramedics appeared to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman.

Driver arrested for careless driving causing death

The police said that they were alerted to the accident in Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 2 at about 8:10am on Tuesday (Jun. 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted at around 8:05am.

The woman was subsequently taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF said. She was unconscious.

Police confirmed at around 6pm on Tuesday (Jun. 20) that the woman died in hospital.

The mini bus driver was arrested and will be investigated for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.