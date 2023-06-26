Back

Yishun Ave 9 fatal accident: E-biker, 59, dies, police arrest car driver, 43

Arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Belmont Lay | June 26, 2023, 03:11 AM

Events

A 59-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle died after he was involved in an accident with a car in Yishun on Sunday, June 25.

The incident took place in front of Block 245 Yishun Avenue 9 at 10.08am, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The 43-year-old male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the windshield of the car was cracked.

An eyewitness told the Chinese media that the cyclist was apparently hit from behind.

The Chinese daily also reported that the driver of the car claimed that he got down from the vehicle immediately after impact to check on the cyclist, call for help, and shield him with an umbrella.

SCDF paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the cyclist for 15 minutes after the accident, it was also reported.

The cyclist was unconscious when he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao

