Artist Yip Yew Chong draws map showing where all his murals are in Chinatown

You've probably come across one of Yip Yew Chong's murals in Singapore.

The sprawling paintings typically depict nostalgic scenes of the country's bygone years.

For those are looking to hunt down all of Yip's murals in the Chinatown area for some photo opportunities for your Instagram, Yip has created a nifty map.

The hand-drawn map shows the location of each mural in Chinatown, which happens to be the area with the largest cluster of his murals.

There are a total of nine murals there.

Where to find them

Here are the rough geographical coordinates of each mural, if you're still confused by the map.

Thian Hock Keng — 1.281257421349101, 103.84722835915572

Paper Mask, Mamashop, Lion Dance Head Maker — 1.2828118119028702, 103.84578434581658

Cantonese Opera — 1.2822962573951064, 103.84514728058593

Detective Conan — 1.2819019019767153, 103.84494134405949

Chinatown Wet Market — 1.2829160387824246, 103.84442960646464

Clog Maker — 1.282639424312545, 103.84437196233917

My Chinatown Home — 1.2824395696865374, 103.84427060220928

Mid-Autumn Festival — 1.2836843181969992, 103.84346395352162

Letter Writer — 1.282908646974153, 103.84297565587433

Yip shared that he will be creating a new map for his murals in Kampong Glam after the seventh mural in the area is completed.

Speaking to Mothership, he shared that he hopes to finish the seventh mural, a large three-storey one, in mid-August.

He recently completed his sixth mural in Kampong Glam on Jun. 4.

Located at the back alley of 58 Arab Street, the mural is reminiscent of shops selling wicker baskets.

