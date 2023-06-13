Back

Artist Yip Yew Chong draws map showing where all his murals are in Chinatown

Nice.

Ashley Tan | June 13, 2023, 10:21 AM

Events

You've probably come across one of Yip Yew Chong's murals in Singapore.

The sprawling paintings typically depict nostalgic scenes of the country's bygone years.

For those are looking to hunt down all of Yip's murals in the Chinatown area for some photo opportunities for your Instagram, Yip has created a nifty map.

The hand-drawn map shows the location of each mural in Chinatown, which happens to be the area with the largest cluster of his murals.

There are a total of nine murals there.

Photo from Yip Yew Chong / FB

Where to find them

Here are the rough geographical coordinates of each mural, if you're still confused by the map.

  • Thian Hock Keng — 1.281257421349101, 103.84722835915572

  • Paper Mask, Mamashop, Lion Dance Head Maker — 1.2828118119028702, 103.84578434581658

  • Cantonese Opera — 1.2822962573951064, 103.84514728058593

  • Detective Conan — 1.2819019019767153, 103.84494134405949

  • Chinatown Wet Market — 1.2829160387824246, 103.84442960646464

  • Clog Maker — 1.282639424312545, 103.84437196233917

  • My Chinatown Home — 1.2824395696865374, 103.84427060220928

  • Mid-Autumn Festival — 1.2836843181969992, 103.84346395352162

  • Letter Writer — 1.282908646974153, 103.84297565587433

Yip shared that he will be creating a new map for his murals in Kampong Glam after the seventh mural in the area is completed.

Speaking to Mothership, he shared that he hopes to finish the seventh mural, a large three-storey one, in mid-August.

He recently completed his sixth mural in Kampong Glam on Jun. 4.

Located at the back alley of 58 Arab Street, the mural is reminiscent of shops selling wicker baskets.

Top photo from Yip Yew Chong / FB

