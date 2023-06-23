Red Velvet's Yeri really wants to try kaya toast in S'pore

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Yeri, also known as Kim Yerim, and South Korean actress Lee Eun Saem (you may know her from Netflix's "All of Us Are Dead") are in Singapore to promote their new show "Cheongdam International High School".

Fans of the stars will be able to meet them at ION Orchard tomorrow (Jun. 24).

But a day before that, we got to meet the duo at a press conference for the local media.

Real life vs. reel life

The murder mystery series follows Kim Hyein (played by Lee) who witnessed the murder of a high school girl.

In exchange for her silence, she was transferred to Cheongdam International School, where she meets Baek Jenna (played by Kim).

In the series, the duo play headstrong enemies, getting into arguments, bullying and even physical fights.

However, this is far from reality.

The young actresses behaved more like besties, as they exchanged giggles and even helped each other get through questions.

Kim, who probably has more experience with media interactions in her career as an idol, was seen teasing her shyer co-actress during the press conference.

If you're wondering why they get along so well, Kim explained that because they're the same age (they both turn 24 this year), they got close quickly and relied on each other a lot while filming the drama.

They have also met off-set to share a meal and take fun photobooth pictures together.

Awww.

Confirming their close friendship, Lee added that it was quite tough for her to hold in her laughter whenever Kim delivers her lines in the drama.

Chilli crab and kaya toast, of course

So how has her time in sunny Singapore been so far?

"The experience has been really good," Kim said, revealing that they even managed to go for a swim that morning.

Both the actresses have been to Singapore before but there are some things that are on top of their to-do list.

For Lee, it's to try Singapore's famous crab dishes. Because, of course.

Meanwhile, Kim chirpily said: "I did my research, I really want to try some delicious kaya toast."

Top photo from Livia Soh (left), Ya Kun Kaya Toast (right)