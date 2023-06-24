Workers’ Party MPs He Ting Ru, Louis Chua attend Pink Dot 2023

Pink Dot 2023 saw a record number of parliamentarians in attendance.

Aside from PAP MPs Eric Chua and Derrick Goh, representatives from the Workers' Party were spotted too.

WP MPs He Ting Ru and Louis Chua were spotted at around 7pm.

They were present in their capacity as Workers' Party MPs. Both are also members of the party's central executive committee.

They were dressed in pink: Chua in a pink polo t-shirt while He wore a full-body pink patterned dress.

We spotted them chatting with Harris Zaidi, the festival director of Pink Fest, who is also an organising committee member of Pink Dot.

Harris told Mothership that he had extended an invitation to Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition. However the latter was on leave and could not attend.

Both Chua and He posed for photos, but they declined media interviews.

Fellow WP MP and CEC member Leon Perera told Mothership that he would’ve been at Pink Dot if not for his 1-day JB durian trip with his residents today.

