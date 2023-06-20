Woman uses her body to 'chope' parking lot at Star Vista

A woman was caught on camera standing in a parking spot to "chope" a lot at Star Vista.

As seen in a video submitted to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a woman stood in a parking lot in Star Vista's carpark on Jun. 19, 2023.

The driver who submitted the video said that they had just dropped their parents off to get seats at the restaurant while the user went to find a parking spot.

The driver had been waiting for about 20 to 30 minutes when a car pulled out of the spot.

As the driver started to reverse their car into the lot, a woman walked over and stood there.

4 cars waiting in the area for a lot

The user then parked the car and confronted the woman, explaining that they had been waiting for 20 minutes, but the woman insisted that she had arrived first and that her car was coming.

In the video, other cars were waiting for a parking lot in the area. One driver even got out of their vehicle and could be heard telling the woman that four cars were waiting.

"Auntie, you look... one, two, three, four cars [are] waiting for you standing there. You buay paiseh ah?"

The woman kept replying, "The car is coming."

The driver subequently found another vacant parking spot.

When they returned to snap a photo of the woman's car parked in the spot, the other party allegedly told the driver to "take more [pictures] lah, I [am] so handsome! Come take more!"

