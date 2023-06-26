Back

Car hits & runs over wild boar running across Seletar Expressway

Hannah Martens | June 26, 2023, 06:07 PM

A wild boar was seen being run over on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after it attempted to cross the busy expressway from left to right across four lanes.

In a video submitted to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the boar had attempted to make a run for it across the highway near the Upper Thomson exit at 12:50pm on Jun. 25, 2023.

The first driver that spotted the animal coming out of the bushes managed just to avoid the boar.

The boar started to run after that as it raced across two more lanes.

One vehicle in the third lane slowed down to narrowly avoid hitting the boar.

However, a car in the fourth lane could not stop or swerve away and ended up hitting the boar.

The video showed the boar going under the wheel and the fender liner of the car apparently fell off.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Motorists to be vigilant

In response to Mothership, ACRES said it hoped that no motorist was injured in the incident.

"Unfortunately, due to poor connectivity, the poor animals are forced to cross roads in a desperate bid to get to the other side... in this case, everything happened too fast, and it is likely unavoidable."

"It is likely another case of an animal crossing the roads that dissect two patches of green spaces/forest," ACRES added.

ACRES also urged motorists to be extra vigilant when driving along roads that dissect green spaces.

Some roads to which motorists should be extra vigilant are Old Upper Thomson Road, Upper Thomson Road, Mandai Road, Lim Chu Kang Road, Yishun Avenue 1, Lornie Road, and expressways such as the Bukit Timah Expressway and SLE, which cut through green spaces.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

