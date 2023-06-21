Back

Vivian Balakrishnan explains why S'pore has Non-Resident Ambassadors

Vivian said that having a core of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector “enriches” dialogue and access to talent and ideas.

Sulaiman Daud | June 21, 2023, 04:22 PM

Events

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan explained why Singapore has non-resident ambassadors alongside career diplomats.

The short answer? We don't have enough people and talents.

Ambassadors need to be Singaporeans

Speaking during a doorstop with the media while in the U.S. on a working trip, Vivian pointed out that one of the requirements to be an ambassador for Singapore, whether resident or non-resident, is Singaporean citizenship.

Adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is a "small ministry", Vivian said, "So because of that we can't generate enough people to take up ambassadorial positions in all the countries that matter to us."

The non-resident ambassador scheme therefore allows MFA to expand the pool of potential talent.

Vivian added that having a core of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector also "enriches" dialogue and access to talent and ideas.

George Goh, former NRA to Morocco

Vivian was asked for comment on George Goh, former Non-Resident Ambassador to Morocco, and how the scheme works.

Goh, a businessman, is also a potential candidate for the presidency of Singapore.

On Goh himself, Vivian said:

"As far as George was concerned, I will say he has done good work in representing us at Morocco. I don't think I should comment on his candidacy for the presidency."

Goh's media team sent out a press statement on June 20 which addressed his diplomatic role:

"We have also noticed the confusion over his appointment as Singapore’s honorary ambassador to Morocco.

We wish to clarify that this does not make him a Government employee. As signified by the term “honorary’’, the ambassadorship is an unpaid position conferred on those whom the State believes are able to improve the country’s diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with another country.

Since deciding to run as a Presidential candidate to serve Singaporeans, he has resigned from his post and is serving his three month notice until September 8."

Related story:

Top image from MFA and George Goh's Facebook page.

