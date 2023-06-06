Back

S'pore girl, 7, does not want to get married ever, after being molested by man, 37

The victim also does not want her mother to be married to any men as well.

Hannah Martens | June 06, 2023, 01:21 PM

Events

A 38-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to one year and two months' jail after molesting a seven-year-old girl in a lift.

Following the incident, the girl told her mother that she did not want to get married, and she did not want her mother to be married to any man as well.

Entered the lift with the victim

According to court documents, Boo Chee Peng was a deliveryman at the time of the offence.

On Nov. 8, 2022, he entered the lift with the victim, who was only seven.

The victim was returning home with her mother at about 1:31 pm. The victim ran ahead into the lift, and Boo entered the lift behind her with a trolley of goods.

When the girl asked Boo which floor he wanted to go to, Boo did not answer.

Boo moved behind the girl and touched her left buttock over her dress. The girl was shocked and turned around as the lift doors closed.

The victim's mother then opened the lift doors from outside and entered the lift. When the girl and her mother exited the lift, she immediately started crying and told her mother what had happened.

Her mother went to make a police report, and Boo was arrested on the same day.

Victim suffered psychological harm

The prosecution sought a sentence of one year and two months' imprisonment for Boo, citing the harm caused to the victim.

The girl was seriously affected by the incident. According to the prosecution, she is now afraid to take the lift alone and is scared of men in general, specifically men in black shirts with tattoos.

When the victim sees men in public, she holds on tightly to her mother. She is anxious and scared that the men she meets will touch her again, especially in a lift.

She also told her mother that "all men are not safe" and that she does not ever want to get married. She does not want her mother to be married to any men as well.

The victim never said anything of that nature to her mother until this incident.

Committed similar offences before

This is not Boo's first offence.

Boo had a similar charge taken into consideration for his sentencing, where he molested a 16-year-old in September 2022.

He also had a previous record for taking upskirt photos of school girls.

Boo also had an unrelated theft offence that was considered in his sentencing.

