Nearly 1.5 million people crossed S'pore land checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend

The total number of people who crossed the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints over the Vesak Day weekend, from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, was nearly 1.5 million, according to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

This was the highest number of travellers for a long weekend since borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened in April 2022.

ICA added that Jun. 1 alone saw 250,000 travellers depart Singapore via the land checkpoints, the highest number during this period.

Queues of 4.5 hours to enter Johor Bahru by car were also reported on Vesak Day, Jun. 2.

Mobile toilets deployed for travellers

ICA added that it deployed additional measures in response to the high traffic to help ensure the safety and well-being of travellers.

This included deploying 38 mobile toilets across both checkpoints for travellers' convenience.

25 industrial fans were installed across both land checkpoints to improve air circulation for travellers queueing outdoors.

Additional officers were also deployed to perform crowd control at the bus concourses, bus halls and the walkway from Woodlands Train Checkpoint leading into the bus hall at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Converted cargo zones at Woodlands for travellers by car

With regard to managing the flow of travellers by car, ICA said that it converted cargo zones at Woodlands checkpoint to clear them.

It also worked with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to implement the double continuous white lines along the viaduct at Woodlands to prevent queue cutting by departing vehicles.

ICA added, "Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned back into Singapore."

ICA also said that it worked with the Traffic Police to enforce lane discipline and minimise disruptions.

Other measures included working with cross-border bus service providers, such as SBS Transit and Causeway Link, to increase the frequency of public buses to cope with the increased traveller volume.

A loop system was implemented for Causeway Link buses, allowing bus drivers to drop-off and pick up travellers within the checkpoint without needing to clear immigration, ICA further noted.

"This system has minimised the waiting time for buses and also prevents overcrowding at the bus concourse of Woodlands Checkpoint," ICA said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy throughout the June school holidays

ICA further said that traffic is expected to remain "very heavy" at both land checkpoints throughout the June school holidays.

It added:

"Travellers are thus advised to check the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey, expect longer waiting times and factor more time for immigration clearance when travelling during peak periods. ICA also seeks travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."

Top collage left photo via Singapore JB Checkpoints Live Traffic Updates/Facebook, right image via Checkpoints.sg