Taiwanese veteran singer Tsai Chin to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

Public ticket sales will start on Jul. 4.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 27, 2023, 11:15 AM

Events

Taiwanese pop and folk singer Tsai Chin, also known as "Taiwan's Patti Page", will be performing in Singapore on Aug. 20, 2023, at 7:30pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The theme of her live show will be "Hao Xin Qing" (hanyu pinyin), a homonym for “good mood”.

Tsai, 65, will be showcasing many of her classic songs in her nearly 50-year career as a singer.

Ticketing

Tickets for the concert will be priced from S$98 to S$268, excluding booking fees.

Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale on Jul. 3 from 10am to 11:59pm, and can visit www.singtel.com/tsaichin for more information.

Tickets for the public will be available from Jul. 4, 10am onward via:.

  • Online: SISTIC and Marina Bay Sands (MBS)

  • Hotlines: +65 6348 5555 (SISTIC), +65 6688 8826 (MBS)

  • MBS Theater Box Office, SkyPark, Art Science Museum, Retail Mall Concierge, Hotel Tower 1 Ticketing Counter and all SISTIC channels

