Taiwanese veteran singer Tsai Chin to perform in S’pore on Aug. 20, 2023

Taiwanese pop and folk singer Tsai Chin, also known as "Taiwan's Patti Page", will be performing in Singapore on Aug. 20, 2023, at 7:30pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The theme of her live show will be "Hao Xin Qing" (hanyu pinyin), a homonym for “good mood”.

Tsai, 65, will be showcasing many of her classic songs in her nearly 50-year career as a singer.

Ticketing

Tickets for the concert will be priced from S$98 to S$268, excluding booking fees.

Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale on Jul. 3 from 10am to 11:59pm, and can visit www.singtel.com/tsaichin for more information.

Tickets for the public will be available from Jul. 4, 10am onward via:.

Online: SISTIC and Marina Bay Sands (MBS)

Hotlines: +65 6348 5555 (SISTIC), +65 6688 8826 (MBS)

MBS Theater Box Office, SkyPark, Art Science Museum, Retail Mall Concierge, Hotel Tower 1 Ticketing Counter and all SISTIC channels

Top images via Live Nation Singapore & 宜辰整合行銷