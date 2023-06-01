All 15 PAP town councils to raise service & conservancy charges from July 2023

All 15 PAP town councils under the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will raise their service and conservancy charges (S&CC) from July.

The increase will be phased over two years, CNA reported.

How much?

The first increase in 2023 will range from S$0.70 to S$7.90 a month, depending on flat type. This will take effect on Jul. 1, 2023.

The second increase, which will take effect on Jul. 1, 2024, will be slightly higher at between S$1 and S$9.10 a month.

According to a Jun. 1 media release by the Marine Parade Town Council (MPTC), the increases are smaller than they would have been because of "special funding support" provided by the government.

The increases were originally estimated to range from S$3 to S$3.80 for one-room flats, to S$18.70 to S$21.90 per month for executive flats.

The special grant, which was issued in view of current economic conditions, will help to "offset the impact of potential increases on residents," the release said.

Shops and food stalls also affected

Shops, offices, and food stalls will also be affected by increases in the monthly S&CC.

The changes are as follows:

Shops and offices

S$0.01 to S$0.04 per sq m from July 2023

S$0.02 to S$0.41 per sq m from July 2024

Market and food stalls

S$2.20 t0 S$31.50 from July 2023

S$2.20 to S$26.40 from July 2024

Higher charges due to "increasing cost pressures"

According to the statement, the town councils have been facing "increasing cost pressures due to higher energy prices, maintenance costs, and manpower costs".

These have translated to higher costs for services like cleaning, pest control, and landscaping.

The increased charges will thus help the town councils to continue to "meet the needs of residents for the next five years," the release added.

The last revision was announced in 2017 and phased over two years.

If S&CC rates remained unchanged, most town councils would "expect to run a deficit" for the 2023-2024 financial year, said the coordinating chairman for PAP town councils, Lim Biow Chuan.

"This would mean tapping on recent years’ accumulated surpluses, which we would otherwise use for long-term purposes like topping up the sinking fund," he told CNA.

Lim added that the PAP town councils will continue to focus on improving cost savings and productivity wherever possible.

Mothership has reached out to the Workers' Party for comment.

PAP town councils

The 15 PAP town councils are:

1. Ang Mo Kio,

2. Bishan-Toa Payoh,

3. Chua Chu Kang,

4. East Coast-Fengshan,

5. Holland-Bukit Panjang,

6. Jalan Besar,

7. Jurong-Clementi,

8. Marine Parade,

9. Marsiling-Yew Tee,

10. Nee Soon,

11. Pasir Ris-Punggol,

12. Sembawang,

13. Tanjong Pagar,

14. Tampines

15. West Coast.

The remaining Aljunied-Hougang and Sengkang town councils are run by the WP.

Top photo via Đinh Hoàng Lương/Google Maps