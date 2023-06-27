Back

Tokyo Disneyland & Universal Studios Japan set to raise 1-day ticket prices to nearly S$100

The prices of Japan Rail Passes are also set to increase in October.

Ruth Chai | June 27, 2023, 06:39 PM

Events

One-day admission tickets for adults to Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo Disneyland will soon increase to nearly S$100.

The price of a one-day admission ticket for adults to Universal Studios Japan will cost 10,400 yen (S$97.90) from mid-August, Nikkei Asia and The Japan Times reported.

One-day admission tickets to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will cost up to 10,900 yen (S$103.50) for adults from Oct. 1 onwards during peak times such as weekends, the theme park announced on Jun. 23.

The increase comes as inflationary pressures grip Japan, compounded by a weakened yen and high operational costs.

In addition, the price of transport is also set to increase.

On Apr. 14, Japan Railways announced that the price of the Japan Rail Pass will be raised from October 2023 onwards.

Increase in prices to ease visitor traffic

The announcement also revealed that both parks have reduced their daily capacity for visitors "relative to pre-pandemic levels".

This was done "in order to minimise the difference in the number of guests visiting the parks on weekends and weekdays".

However, ticket prices for children aged four to 11 will be unaffected by the price increase, as the park encourages children to "continue to create unforgettable memories with their family and friends".

Prices in Japanese Yen. Table via Tokyo Disney Resorts.

The variable pricing system was introduced during the pandemic in March 2021 in order to evenly distribute traffic, reported The Japan Times.

Tickets are expected to reach their peak price on weekends and holidays such as Christmas, and will be priced the cheapest during weekdays.

Universal Studios Japan's ticket prices currently range between 8,600 yen to 9,800 yen (S$81.30 to S$92.65), but will breach 10,000 yen for the first time in mid-August, when prices will be raised to as much as 10,400 yen (S$97.90) during peak periods.

Increase in Japan Rail Pass prices

The Japan Railways (JR) Group, who operate a large proportion of intercity rail services including the Shinkansen high-speed rail lines, have also announced that they will be raising the prices of Japan Rail passes from October onwards.

The Japan Rail Pass is a special fare ticket available only to travellers visiting Japan from foreign countries.

The multi-use ticket, which comes at fixed prices for seven, 14, or 21 days, offers unlimited rides on major lines of Japan’s rail network.

Seven-day passes will increase to 50,000 yen (S$497) and 14-day passes will increase to 80,000 (S$795).

Top photo by Ruth Chai 

