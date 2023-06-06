Back

Timbre’s new halal-certified pizza outlets offer Roasted Duck Pizza, pastas & DIY Sausage Rolls

Nice.

Joshua Lee | June 06, 2023, 04:41 PM

Timbre has launched a new pizza and pasta concept called -- wait for it -- Timbre Pizza.

It is halal-certified, so Muslim patrons will also be able to enjoy the offerings.

Pizza, pasta, and sausage rolls

Located at both Timbre+ One North and One Punggol Hawker Centre, Timbre Pizza offers a range of pizzas, such as Timbre's famous Roasted Duck Pizza, Tom Yum Seafood, Chilli Crab, Beef Rendang, Philly Cheese Steak, and Nasi Lemak.

Roasted Duck Pizza

Beef Rendang Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Prices start from S$10.80 for a 7-inch pizza and S$18.80 onwards for a 12-inch pizza.

If you're in the mood for some hearty carbs, Timbre Pizza also offers pastas (S$11.80) that come in nine flavours.

There are the classics like Carbonara, Beef Bolognese and Seafood Aglio Olio.

For the more adventurous, you can go for the Beef Rilette Rendang or the Butter Chicken Fettuccine.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timbre Pizza (@timbrepizza)

Timbre Pizza also offers DIY Sausage Rolls.

Choose from beef, lamb, or chicken sausages as a base and pick from a variety of toppings like Pineapple & Jalapeno Salsa and Peach Marmalade.

You can then choose from a selection of condiments like Sweet Chilli, Lime & Cilantro and Maple Dill Wasabi Mayonnaise.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timbre Pizza (@timbrepizza)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timbre Pizza (@timbrepizza)

Prices of toppings and condiments range from S$0.50 to S$1 each.

Band and Artist Signature Pizzas

Timbre is a longtime supporter of local musicians. Hence, Timbre Pizza has partnered with local acts to create a series of Band and Artist Signature Pizzas.

There is the Spicy Philly Cheese Steak Pizza which was co-created with local band 53A, featuring tender steak, melted cheese, and a fiery sauce.

The Sonic Boom Pizza, co-created with SuperSonic, has diced butter chicken, Spanish onion, green chilli, mozzarella cheese, and crispy wanton skin.

The last pizza is called Runaway, named after Singaporean singer Awi Rafael's debut single "Runaway". It has beef con carne, chicken cheese sausage, and pepperoni.

Band and Artist Signature Pizzas are priced at S$13.80 (7-inch) and S$23.80 (12-inch). A portion of the sales goes into a dedicated fund for each band or artist that will contribute towards their recording, touring, and promotions.

Here's Timbre Pizza's menu (as of June 2023) for your persual:

Timbre Pizza

Address and operating hours:

  1. Timbre Pizza @ Timbre+ One North (map)

    73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-32, Singapore 139957

    Opens Monday - Friday 11.30am - 9.30pm; Saturday 5pm - 9.30pm; closed on Sundays

  2. Timbre Pizza @ One Punggol Hawker Centre (map)

    1 Punggol Dr., #02-05, Singapore 828629

    Opens daily 11.30am - 9.30pm

Social media/GrabFood link: https://linktr.ee/timbrepizza

