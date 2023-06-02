The Strokes performing first-ever show in S'pore on Aug. 2, 2023

The Strokes will perform their first-ever show in Singapore on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 8pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre as part of their Asia tour.

The free standing tickets are priced at S$148 and S$188 and will be available to the public from Wednesday, June 7, 2pm via www.ticketmaster.sg and www.marinabaysands.com.

A “VIP Experience” package -- priced at an additional S$108 -- is also available, touted to be bundled with "exclusive perks".

These perks include a poster, tour laminate with special filter experience and lanyard, express queue at the bar and concession area, and dedicated merchandise counter.

The American band released "The New Abnormal", their sixth studio album in April 2020.

In 2021, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The album was The Strokes’ first in seven years.

The Strokes comprises vocalist Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

Top photo via The Strokes