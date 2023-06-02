Back

The Strokes performing first-ever show in S'pore on Aug. 2, 2023

Tickets on sale June 7.

Belmont Lay | Belle Tay | June 02, 2023, 02:20 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Strokes will perform their first-ever show in Singapore on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 8pm at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre as part of their Asia tour.

The free standing tickets are priced at S$148 and S$188 and will be available to the public from Wednesday, June 7, 2pm via www.ticketmaster.sg and www.marinabaysands.com.

A “VIP Experience” package -- priced at an additional S$108 -- is also available, touted to be bundled with "exclusive perks".

These perks include a poster, tour laminate with special filter experience and lanyard, express queue at the bar and concession area, and dedicated merchandise counter.

The American band released "The New Abnormal", their sixth studio album in April 2020.

In 2021, the album won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The album was The Strokes’ first in seven years.

The Strokes comprises vocalist Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti.

Top photo via The Strokes

Man, 80, receives written warning for not returning chopsticks, bowl & plate at Chinatown food complex

He was one of the first people to receive the written warning as authorities step up enforcement starting Jun. 1, 2023.

June 01, 2023, 11:31 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

Bring your kids and have a ball of fun.

June 01, 2023, 05:57 PM

Taiwan’s Carrefour markets bak zhang tied up in elaborate shibari knots

Hmmm.

June 01, 2023, 05:45 PM

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023

If only it was a One Way Ticket.

June 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Firm merged from Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine under CPIB investigation for alleged corruption in Brazil

Both CPIB and the firm in question said they are unable to comment or provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

June 01, 2023, 04:43 PM

S'porean, 46, jailed 4 days in default of S$1,400 fine for smoking & staying at ECP park shelter without licence

Four other charges were taken into consideration during the man's sentencing.

June 01, 2023, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.