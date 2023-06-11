Back

Tharman says 'Jurong will be ok' after receiving well wishes & sad sentiments from residents

Taman Jurong residents said they will miss him.

Fasiha Nazren | June 11, 2023, 01:56 PM

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has received a mixture of sadness and well-wishes from Jurong residents, he said to the media during a doorstop on Jun. 11 after the official opening of ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town.

On Jun. 8, Tharman announced his intention to resign from the PAP and run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

"Of course, I'm sad. I think they will be very well taken of and I wished all of the well, personally as families, and for the whole community," said Tharman.

Residents will miss him

Taman Jurong residents who spoke to Mothership shared similar sentiments.

"We feel very sad because he's a very nice [person] in our area," one resident commented.

Another resident also said that she will feel "very sad" as Tharman has helped her a lot as Taman Jurong's member of parliament (MP) and that she is very grateful for him.

"When he is not here, we'll miss [him] a lot," said another resident.

@mothershipsg how come no one ever says nice things about me too 🥲 #tiktoksg #sgnews #jurong ♬ original sound - Mothership.sg

Jurong will be ok

Tharman said that "Jurong will be ok" and well taken care of by his fellow Jurong GRC MPs, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam, Tan Wu Meng, Shawn Huang and Xie Yao Quan.

"As far as the Jurong MPs are concerned, they are just going to work extremely hard, including covering Taman Jurong."

Full video of the doorstop interview:

Top image by Hidayat Anuar.

