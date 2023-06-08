Tharman's Meet-the-People session duties to be covered by Jurong GRC Shawn Huang

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that fellow Jurong GRC Member of Parliament Shawn Huang will be covering his Meet-the-People sessions at Taman Jurong division after he leaves the People Action Party (PAP).

This came after Tharman announced his resignation from the PAP and his intent to run for the Presidential Election 2023.

Jurong MPs to take turns to ensure residents' problems are resolved

Huang will be serving Meet-the-People sessions at both Jurong Spring and Taman Jurong divisions.

For all other events, such as meeting residents on other matters, Jurong GRC MPs will take turns to ensure residents are kept in touch and that their problems will be resolved.

Once the party decides on a potential candidate to replace Tharman in Jurong GRC, he/she will be "on the ground", he told the media outside Taman Jurong Community Club on Jun. 8.

Tharman also expressed his confidence in Jurong GRC MPs, expressing his belief that the residents "will be served very well" as they have "worked cohesively as a team" and he has had a "wonderful" team.

Earlier today, Huang shared that it's been "a true privilege" to serve alongside Tharman for the last 14 years.

He also assured all residents in Jurong that the rest of the team is "ready for this transition".

He added that the team will "continue to work closely together as a team and support one another".

Top image via Shawn Huang's Facebook