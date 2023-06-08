Back

Tharman is 'making no assumptions' about his chances in 2023 Presidential Election

"I've never made assumptions in all the elections I've taken part in," he said.

Joshua Lee | June 08, 2023, 06:32 PM

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam is not making assumptions about his chances in the 2023 Presidential Election.

Speaking to the media on Jun. 8, Tharman said:

"I make no assumptions about my chances in this race. I've never made assumptions in all the elections I've taken part in."

He went on to say that the upcoming election is different "because it's not a political contest" unlike general elections.

"This is about choosing the right person," he said, "but I still make no assumptions about my chances."

Putting himself forward

He added that he is putting himself forward to serve Singaporeans to the best of his abilities, using "all [his] experience in economics, in finance, in international affairs, and the standing [he has] internationally."

He also stressed that this is a new role which is different from his political roles, that it "has to be above politics".

Tharman said that the time is now right for him to serve as president, to keep Singapore's system and our social compact strong.

Top image by Mothership

