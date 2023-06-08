'Sad goodbye': Tharman shares that he shed tear looking back at photo of Jurong GRC team

Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that he "shed a tear" while looking back at a photo of his Jurong GRC team.

On Thursday (Jun. 8) afternoon, Tharman announced that he will resign from the People's Action Party (PAP) and run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

In a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Tharman said he intends to step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies from Jul. 7, 2023. He will also be stepping down as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and deputy chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

Received requests from Singaporeans to run for president

Following the announcement, Tharman uploaded a Facebook post saying that he has been "humbled" by requests from Singaporeans who want him to stand in the Presidential Election.

Tharman said that the 4G team under Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong "has been shaping up very well".

"I believe that I can now best serve Singapore not in politics but in a different role that has to be above politics," he added.

Tharman thanked his colleagues in government, particularly PM Lee and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok, who was the then-prime minister when Tharman came into Cabinet in 2003.

"My life was never predictable or assured, from the time of my youth, as a sportsman and a consummate non-scholar in school, and through the ups and downs I have had since then. But I could not have had a more meaningful path than to spend my entire working life dedicated to serving Singaporeans and advancing our country's interests."

Retiring as Jurong GRC MP is his "greatest sadness"

Tharman, however, said that his "greatest sadness" is retiring as a Member of Parliament (MP) for his Taman Jurong ward in Jurong GRC.

"It has been a true privilege for me to help residents day and night, helping them to overcome difficulties and fulfil their aspirations. And to build deep-rooted relationships with them and our many volunteers. I hope these friendships continue, many of which going back decades."

Tharman told residents in Jurong GRC not to worry as they will be "fully supported".

He assured his residents that his four fellow MPs in Jurong will "work doubly hard to serve all our residents", including in Taman Jurong, during the current electoral term.

"By the way, I shed a tear when I look at this photo. Little did I know when we took it a year ago that my solo wave would now be seen as a sad goodbye," added Tharman.

The photo was taken in 2023 with his Jurong GRC MPs Rahayu Mahzam, Tan Wu Meng, Xie Yao Quan, and Shawn Huang Wei Zhong.

In his Facebook post, Tharman said that if he were to be elected as president, he "will represent the unity of Singaporeans, of all races and religions, social backgrounds, and political persuasions at a time when views in the population are becoming more diverse."

"I will be thorough and impartial in fulfilling the constitutional duties of the president with regard to the prudent use of the nation’s reserves and the key appointments which safeguard the integrity of the Singapore system. And importantly too, I will work to the best of my abilities to project Singapore’s interests and voice of reason in an increasingly fractured and turbulent world, building on my leadership of various international panels to date. [...] My role vis-à-vis the Government will change fundamentally if I am elected president. What will never change is my conviction in the continuing Singapore story: a society where everyone has the support to uplift themselves regardless of their starting point in life, and a multiracial nation whose citizens take pride in its unique identity and feel a deepening sense of togetherness."

Top image via Tharman Shanmugaratnam/FB.