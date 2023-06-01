Sneak peek: Thai Supermarket at Aperia Mall opening end June 2023, merchandise galore

The famous Thai Supermarket previously at Golden Mile Complex will soon be re-opening at Aperia Mall.

Having undergone a significant makeover, the shelves of the modernised mart are lined with beloved ingredients, snacks and beverages shipped in from Thailand.

As the store prepares for its grand opening, Mothership headed down to sniff out its offerings.

Here's what caught our eye.

Lay's, so many Lay's

There's a section in the mart that could very well be its own Lay's museum.

Aside from the regular array of Lay's offerings, there are also special flavours like boat noodles, sriracha and crab curry that'll have Thai food lovers revelling.

Coffee-infused beer

You've heard of Baileys Espresso Creme.

Now get ready for espresso beer.

Both a caffeine and alcohol fix, Chang Espresso Lager was crowned Thailand’s Country Winner for flavoured beer.

The concoction received a Gold Award in the Taste category, while its can won a Bronze Award in the Design category at the World Beer Awards 2021.

Thai soju

Speaking of booze, thoughts on Thai soju?

Don't knock till you've tried it.

Black inhaler

The Peppermint Field Black Inhaler gives off a cooling peppermint oil and menthol scent.

It's meant to soothe nasal congestion.

Along with the inhalers, there are a host of other self-care products for sale.

Oishi drinks

If you're a fan of Thai dramas, you'll be no stranger to Oishi.

Thai Supermarket has these very same bottles and more, from the original green tea flavour to the Plus C series.

Coconut milk

Of course, we had to check out the quintessential Thai cooking ingredient, coconut milk.

Safe to say, we were spoiled for choice.

This coconuts selection was conveniently located opposite a vibrant display of curry pastes.

Instant pad thai

Also, pad thai for the lazy. 'nuff said.

Baby Coke and Sprite

Okay, they look normal in this picture.

Here they are relative to our hands.

Narak (cute), right?

New things

The revamped Thai Supermarket at Aperia Mall is a mini Thai town.

Spanning 6,000 sqft, the mart's circumference is lined with with two nail salons, one hair salon, and at least six takeaway stalls.

Two stalls, operated by Thai restaurant Folks Collective, will offer salads, Thai lunch bowls and alcoholic drinks, as well as an assortment of Thai noodle dishes, snacks, tea and herbal drinks.

Four other kiosks will be selling banana fritters, Yaowarat buns, milk tea and smoothies.

Outside, a cosy 64-seat dining area awaits for people to enjoy their meal and soak in the vibes of one of Southeast Asia's most popular vacation spots.

Top images from Julia Yee and Lee Wei Lin