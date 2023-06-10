Back

S'pore teen, 16, filmed arguing & fleeing from police at Ang Mo Kio, charged with criminal intimidation

He is now remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for medical examination.

Winnie Li | June 10, 2023, 03:01 PM

Events

A 16-year-old Singaporean was charged in court on Jun. 10 with criminal intimidation after he allegedly held a knife and pointed it towards his victim with the intention to cause harm to the latter.

The alleged incident took place at Block 427 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Jun. 9 at around 10:30pm.

Court documents revealed that he is now remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for medical examination.

Why are you running

Prior to the teen's arrest, he was filmed running on the streets in Ang Mo Kio, attempting to escape from the police.

@ah.thatsabus “Why would a crimal run just to get caught again” … proceeds to run #singaporetiktok #fypsg ♬ original sound - Ah.ThatsABus

In a Tik Tok video posted by an onlooker, the teen, dressed in black, could be seen walking backwards on the road while at least seven police officers cornered him.

At one point, the teen made a stop and started talking to a few police officers. He appeared to be quite agitated, as he could be seen throwing his arms up and pointing his fingers at the police officers several times.

His sudden pause also caused a number of vehicles, including buses, to form a queue on the road as they were unable to pass through.

Screenshot via @ah.thatsabus/Tik Tok

On the other side of the road, a police officer was seen apparently directing traffic.

Presumably alerted by the arrival of a police vehicle and additional officers, the teen suddenly started running on the road and even ran against traffic on the other side of the road, even though the green light was on.

Screenshot via @ah.thatsabus/Tik Tok

Police officers were filmed running after the teen, who later crossed over to the left side of the road before continuing with his escape attempt.

In the end, the police managed to capture the teen.

According to a Tik Tok video which captured the scene, raised voices could be supposedly heard when the teen entered the police vehicle.

@nurulsafaah888sekedar ambil vedeo aja ketika saya balik kerja malam kira2 pkl 10 lebih &lt*>tak tau apa yg terjadi tiba2 dengar suara bising Dan banyak police tangkap orang>**>♬ original sound - NR

For each count of criminal intimidation, the teen could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

Top images via @ah.thatsabus & @nurulsafaah888/Tik Tok

