Taxi driver allegedly drove recklessly from Changi Airport after passenger said she wanted to go to Tampines

A 34-year-old woman had lodged a police report after her taxi driver allegedly drove recklessly from Changi Airport to her home in Tampines after knowing she lived there.

What happened

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, surnamed Wu (transliteration from Mandarin), said she arrived in Singapore on the evening of Jun. 23 after returning from a business trip in the Philippines.

She subsequently hailed a taxi at the airport's taxi stand, and a black Prime Taxi vehicle arrived.

According to Wu, at first, the taxi driver was very friendly and even helped her to move her luggage into the vehicle.

However, his attitude quickly took a downturn after Wu told him that she lived in Tampines.

"He told me that, unlike other taxis, his taxi costs a lot. When I said I was willing to pay more, he replied that I should not complain about the taxi fares. He also said Singaporeans like to complain," the 34-year-old recounted.

Wu also shared that she had only gotten into the vehicle after confirming with the driver multiple times that he was willing to take on the job.

Driver subsequently slammed gas pedal on purpose: Wu

However, shortly after Wu got into the taxi, the driver began slamming the gas pedal, making her journey home very uncomfortable.

"When he slammed the gas pedal, he would cast a glance at me using the rare-view mirror, which made me feel like he was doing it on purpose," the 34-year-old theorised.

According to a video provided by Wu seen by Shin Min, the driver appeared to be in his fifties.

Throughout the trip, Wu could be heard reminding him repeatedly to drive carefully.

She could also be heard appeasing the driver, saying, "Don't be mad, uncle. It would be dangerous for you to drive while you are angry."

However, the taxi driver only retorted, "Do not teach me how to do [my job]. [I have done my job] as long as I drop you off at your destination."

Wu felt unwell after the ride & lodged police report

According to Wu, shortly after the 8-km trip, which cost her S$22.80, she began to feel dizzy and started to throw up.

As a result, she had to visit a clinic to seek medical attention on Friday.

Wu also revealed that she had since lodged a police report on the matter.

"Even if you are unhappy at work, you should not be driving so recklessly. This behaviour is really too dangerous. What would have happened if the passenger was an elder or someone with heart issues instead of me?" the 34-year-old asked.

Wu also shared that she would always give her taxi drivers a S$10 tip because she knows her home lies in close proximity to the airport, and she understands the difficulties faced by taxi drivers as her father is one too.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged, and they are looking into the matter.

Mothership has also reached out to Prime Taxi for comments and will update this article if the company replies.

