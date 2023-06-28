Takagi Ramen to offer all NSmen & NSFs free ramen on Jul. 1 & 2

In celebration of the upcoming Singapore Armed Forces Day, Takagi Ramen will be giving out a free bowl of its signature Takagi ramen to all past and present National Servicemen, as well as full-time National Servicemen, on Jul. 1 and Jul. 2, the restaurant chain announced in a Facebook post today.

The usual price for the ramen dish, which features handmade Hakata-style firm ramen noodles served in the chain’s original 12-hour slow-boiled Japanese tonkotsu broth, is S$6.90 nett.

The best part? There is no minimum spending required for you to redeem your ramen.

All you need to do to enjoy the deal is to flash the LifeSG app on your phone or present your National Service identification card (11B) from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Civil Defence Force, or Singapore Police Force.

However, do note that you can only redeem your free ramen by dining in-store at Takagi Ramen's Dhoby Ghaut MRT and Marine Parade Central outlets.

Additionally, you will need to visit the outlets from 2pm to 5pm or 8pm to 11pm on Jul. 1 and Jul. 2.

Details of the outlets

Dhoby Ghaut MRT outlet

Address: 11 Orchard Rd, #B1-11 Dhoby Ghaut MRT, Singapore 238826

Marine Parade Central outlet

Address: Blk 86 Marine Parade Central, #01-670, Singapore 440086

