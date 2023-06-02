Taiwan shipping company Yang Ming hands out 30 months' mid-year bonus: Bloomberg

Employees of Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will enjoy a windfall of 30 months' salary on their next payday, Bloomberg reported on Jun. 1.

This is in addition to the 12 months' bonus that was handed out to Yang Ming's employees at the beginning of 2023.

Yang Ming's shareholders approved the S$100 million (NT$2.3 billion) bonus package last Friday (May 26), Bloomberg wrote, citing the Economic Daily News.

In an email to Bloomberg, the company said that its rules dictate that the firm distribute 1 percent of its previous year's profit to employees as compensation.

However, the amount each staff member receives is at the discretion of the company.

Bloomberg also reported that Evergreen Marine Corp. employees will also receive about 12 months' salary.

The bonus package is worth around S$83 million (NT$1.9 billion), the Taipei Times wrote.

Earlier in March, it was reported that Evergreen employees will receive 10 to 11 months worth of bonuses.

This comes after the massive 52 months' bonus it handed out to its 3,100-strong workforce at the start of this year.

However, as with all good things, the mouthwatering payouts by the Taiwanese shipping firms may come to an end.

According to Bloomberg, profits for both Yang Ming and Evergreen are expected to take a plunge by as much as 99 per cent this year.

The firms' record profits in the past two years were driven by surges in demand for consumer goods and freight services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg wrote.

Top image via Drone Travel/YouTube