Man in Taiwan hires crane to hoist vans on to rooftop to avoid parking fines

Yen Zhi Yi | June 12, 2023, 02:56 PM

A man in Taichung, Taiwan has created a buzz for parking his two scrapped vans on a residential building's rooftop.

Residents living nearby found the vehicles parked on the rooftop spaces and reported it to the local authorities as it seemed dangerous, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

The residence and vans' owner, reportedly a civil engineer, initially parked the vehicles on the street, but was repeatedly fined for illegal parking.

He then hired a crane to lift the vehicles up to the rooftop.

He also used the scrapped vans as storage space as he could not fit all his civil engineering tools in his house, EBC News reported.

Based on the images, one of the vans seemed to fit snugly into the topmost space, while the other slightly protruded out of the building’s parapet.

Screenshot via EBC News video

Screenshot via EBC News video

Told to move them away for safety

The two vans have apparently been there since two years ago, according to local district chief Lin Kuan-jen, CNA reported.

Lin said he had informed the vans’ owner to move them away after residents living nearby had expressed concerned over the vans' positions.

In March 2023, the owner said he had already found an empty spot for his vans, but had yet to move them away.

The Urban Development Bureau of Taichung City noted that local police, district office and the owner was involved in a site investigation on Apr. 7, according to Taiwanese media China Times.

Although the man was found to not have violated any laws, he was told to move the vehicles away so as to maintain public safety.

He also told others not to make a big fuss out of his vans and assured residents of the building’s integrity.

He added that he would be moving the vehicles to the mountainous area of Taoyuan sometime in October 2023.

