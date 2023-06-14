Taiwan restaurant unveils whole ‘uncut & unpeeled’ frog ramen, invites customers to chew on it

You might have already heard of the 14-legged isopod ramen served by a restaurant in Taipei.

Guess what? There are more “unconventional” ramen flavours emerging.

Whole frog ramen

On Jun. 12, a ramen restaurant in Yunlin, Yuan Ramen (圓拉麵), opened up pre-orders for their latest take on ramen.

Dubbed the “Frog Frog Frog Ramen” (蛙呀蛙呀蛙拉麵), the dish consists of fish-based broth, a frog weighing about 200g, buckwheat noodles and your usual ramen condiments.

“The frog is uncut, unpeeled and uncustomisable, all are welcome to chew on the whole thing,” wrote the restaurant.

In the photo, one can see the black frog soaked in the ramen broth, alongside some clams and sprinkled with spring onions.

The frog ramen is going for NT$250 (S$10.92) per bowl, while the restaurant is charging NT$100 (S$4.37) for those who just want to take photos of it.

Positive reaction

As of the time of writing, the Facebook post has garnered more than 900 likes and 1,500 comments.

Reactions to the ramen flavour were largely positive, with many saying that it looked delicious and that they really wanted to try it, while others asked if they would be extending the preorders.

Some also noted that frogs were actually a local delicacy in Yunlin.

However, one also questioned whether the internal organs of the frog was edible, as they may contain bacteria like salmocella.

In Singapore, frog meat is also commonly served in restaurants, though the slaughter and sale of live frogs at wet markets have been banned since 2020.

Top images via Facebook/圓拉麵 & Google Maps/Bo-yung Wang