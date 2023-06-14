Back

Taiwan restaurant unveils whole ‘uncut & unpeeled’ frog ramen, invites customers to chew on it

Would you try?

Yen Zhi Yi | June 14, 2023, 12:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You might have already heard of the 14-legged isopod ramen served by a restaurant in Taipei.

Guess what? There are more “unconventional” ramen flavours emerging.

Whole frog ramen

On Jun. 12, a ramen restaurant in Yunlin, Yuan Ramen (圓拉麵), opened up pre-orders for their latest take on ramen.

Dubbed the “Frog Frog Frog Ramen” (蛙呀蛙呀蛙拉麵), the dish consists of fish-based broth, a frog weighing about 200g, buckwheat noodles and your usual ramen condiments.

“The frog is uncut, unpeeled and uncustomisable, all are welcome to chew on the whole thing,” wrote the restaurant.

In the photo, one can see the black frog soaked in the ramen broth, alongside some clams and sprinkled with spring onions.

The frog ramen is going for NT$250 (S$10.92) per bowl, while the restaurant is charging NT$100 (S$4.37) for those who just want to take photos of it.

Positive reaction

As of the time of writing, the Facebook post has garnered more than 900 likes and 1,500 comments.

Reactions to the ramen flavour were largely positive, with many saying that it looked delicious and that they really wanted to try it, while others asked if they would be extending the preorders.

Some also noted that frogs were actually a local delicacy in Yunlin.

However, one also questioned whether the internal organs of the frog was edible, as they may contain bacteria like salmocella.

In Singapore, frog meat is also commonly served in restaurants, though the slaughter and sale of live frogs at wet markets have been banned since 2020.

Related:

Top images via Facebook/圓拉麵 & Google Maps/Bo-yung Wang

Zouk to open new clubs in Tokyo & Los Angeles

Following Las Vegas success.

June 14, 2023, 12:32 PM

Free-for-all streaming site Soap2day shuts down suddenly

:'(

June 14, 2023, 12:20 PM

70m-high slingshot ride opens in Clarke Quay, tallest in Asia

Calling all adrenaline junkies.

June 14, 2023, 12:11 PM

Former sec school teacher, 72, picks up presidential application form after George Goh

Will he qualify?

June 14, 2023, 12:00 PM

MMA fighter Angela Lee 'likely to retire' following death of sister Victoria Lee

“The family is still going through a grieving and healing process and it’s going to take time.”

June 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

Political commenter affiliated with Chinese state media calls US outreach an ‘illusion’ ahead of Blinken visit

Trading barbs.

June 14, 2023, 10:43 AM

Man, 31, arrested for stealing gold chain & bracelet worth S$15,416 at ValueMax pawnshop

He is facing 9 other charges, including for theft, housebreaking and deception.

June 14, 2023, 03:15 AM

Woman, 76, knocks on coffin during her wake in Ecuador

She was apparently in the coffin from 2pm to 6:30pm.

June 14, 2023, 02:50 AM

S'porean SMU law student, 22, drowns off Taiwan coast, family appealing for witnesses

Her father said she was about to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer and it couldn't have been suicide.

June 14, 2023, 02:36 AM

No guarantee S'pore's system will continue to work & neither does 'political pluralism': Shanmugam

He said that while the ruling party has always been held accountable, it has always been Singaporeans' choice to choose good leaders "in whichever system they want".

June 13, 2023, 11:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.