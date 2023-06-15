Taiwanese restaurant launches S$34 durian tonkotsu ramen served in durian shell

ShanHoTown ramen, a restaurant chain in Taiwan, will be launching three limited-edition durian-flavoured ramen products on Jun. 22.

The launch was announced via a Facebook post by its Kongsan outlet on Tuesday.

According to the post, to ensure patrons do not miss out on the durian flavour, the restaurant will be blending fresh durian puree into the soup base of the ramen, which will be made from coconut milk and tonkotsu.

Other ingredients, including water chestnuts, white radish, apples, potatoes, and lemongrass, will also be used to add more layers of flavour to the soup.

Besides the usual ramen toppings, such as soft-boiled eggs and dried bamboo shoots, the restaurant said it would also add fresh durian pulps to the ramen.

As the finishing touch, customers will be able to enjoy their meal in a bowl that is shaped from a durian shell.

As a result of the complicated preparation process, the restaurant said it would only be able to serve 20 bowls of durian-flavoured ramen per day — 10 bowls in the morning and 10 bowls at night.

For those who are curious about the price, the three ramen products will be priced between NTD680 (S$29.70) and NTD780 (S$34.06).

Recipe was developed after owner tried durian ramen in M'sia

Speaking to Taiwanese media, CTi News, the owner of the restaurant, surnamed Sun, shared that he and his wife, who are both durian lovers, made a special trip to a restaurant in Malaysia after learning about its durian ramen.

He subsequently spent around two weeks developing his own recipe.

While Sun never disclosed the name of the store he visited in Malaysia, one possibility might be Selangor's Menya Shi Shi Do, who launched its durian ramen on May 17.

Top images via 山禾堂拉麵 (岡山店)/Facebook