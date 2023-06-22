Back

Pedestrian, 58, dies in accident with Traffic Police motorcycle near Tai Seng

The TP officer, 31, was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Belmont Lay | June 22, 2023, 01:09 AM

A 58-year-old man died after he was hit by a Traffic Police motorcycle near Tai Seng on June 21.

The accident happened at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chuan Road, the police said.

They were alerted to the incident at around 5:30pm, the police added.

The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to hospital, where he later died, the police also said.

The police said a 31-year-old male police officer was conscious when taken to hospital.

In one photo circulated online, a man in a red t-shirt was seen lying on the grass with two passers-by standing beside him.

He had blood on his leg.

Another man in Traffic Police colours was lying on the grass by the kerb.

A police motorcycle with the its lights on was seen lying on its side in the middle of the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are under way.

The police advised the public not to circulate photos and videos relating to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Traffic Police hotline at 6547 0000, or submit the information online via iWitness.

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao

