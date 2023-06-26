Back

No-holds-barred review: Is the new Sweet BBQ McSpicy better than OG McSpicy?

McSpicy is one of the best McDonald's burgers OF ALL TIME.

Fasiha Nazren | June 26, 2023, 10:30 AM

The McSpicy is probably one of the best mainstays on the McDonald's menu since it was released in 1999.

According to a Straits Times article from 2019, it was reported that it is the fast food chain's top-selling burger.

A juicy, crispy and spicy chicken thigh patty in between two sesame buns, some sprigs of lettuce and mayonnaise, what could go wrong?

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Perhaps, if you're feeling a little fancy, you could ask for a slice of cheese to help with the spice. Otherwise, the burger is perfect as it is.

If it isn't broken, why fix it?

That's what I thought when McDonald's decided to launch the Sweet BBQ McSpicy.

The limited edition burger is made with the same McSpicy chicken patty with BBQ creme sauce and slices of chicken bacon.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If I'm being honest, I had very low expectations of this burger.

Because how do you top something that's already so good?

But boy, was I wrong.

I thought the BBQ creme sauce would overpower the McSpicy chicken patty, which is the star of the burger.

However, the nutty, smoky and creamy profile of the sauce complemented the burger very well.

The sauce does make the burger less spicy than its original counterpart but I don't think that's a flaw.

If anything, it makes a good stepping stone for those with a lower spice tolerance.

The addition of the chicken bacon, however, puts me quite in a pickle.

The chicken bacon does get soggy from the sauce in the burger but that's to be expected.

It also neither elevates nor lowers the standard of the burger, according to my very pleb tongue.

My colleague, however, likes having the chicken bacon in the burger because there's more protein and he likes salty food.

It's a matter of personal preference, really.

Is it better than the McSpicy?

I'm usually a stickler for tradition, which is why I was disappointed when I found myself actually liking the Sweet BBQ McSpicy better than the OG McSpicy.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The flavours packed in the OG McSpicy are already complex in a good way but the addition of the BBQ creme sauce brings it up a notch.

I'm going to be really annoyed when it gets removed from the menu because it is only available for a limited time. Urgh.

The Sweet BBQ McSpicy will be available at McDonald's outlets from Jun. 28, 2023.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

