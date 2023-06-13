Jam Hsiao & 'Bling Empire' Kim Lee performing in S'pore at Sundown Festival 2023 on Aug. 12-13

Sundown Festival 2023 is happening in Singapore on Aug. 12 and 13 at Changi Exhibition Centre.

The music festival celebrates Asian music and entertainment.

Who's there?

Here's a look at this year's headliners:

Taiwanese singer, Jam Hsiao

Hsiao is known for hits like "Princess" and "Miss You Forever".

U.S. DJ, Kim Lee

The DJ is also a star in the Netflix series "Bling Empire".

Malaysian hip hop artist, Namewee

Known for songs like "Thai Love Song" and "High Pitch".

Dutch DJ and music production duo, Firebeatz

The duo consists of Tim Benjamin Smulders and Jurre van Doeselaar. They are known in the EDM scene for mixes such as "Dear New York" and "Helicopter"

One can also look forward to special guestDutch-Moroccan DJ and music producer, R3hab.

The festival's lineup also features local artistes such as Glenn Yong, Iman Fandi and Tosh Zhang.

There are also overseas acts like South Korean singer Shaun who's known for his song "Way Back Home", and other Asian artistes like Thai rapper Jarvis and Taiwanese rapper OSN.

Tickets on sale from Jun. 20

Early Bird Two-Day Passes: S$192 (includes two drinks)

Early Bird One-Day Pass: S$128

Tickets at the door: S$180

Tickets can be bought here.

Sundown Festival 2023

Where: Changi Exhibition Centre

When: Aug. 12 and 13, from 5pm to 1am

Top photo from Jam Hsiao's Facebook (left) and Sundown Festival (right)