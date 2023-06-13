Jam Hsiao & 'Bling Empire' Kim Lee performing in S'pore at Sundown Festival 2023 on Aug. 12-13

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sundown Festival 2023 is happening in Singapore on Aug. 12 and 13 at Changi Exhibition Centre.
The music festival celebrates Asian music and entertainment.
Who's there?
Here's a look at this year's headliners:
Taiwanese singer, Jam Hsiao
Hsiao is known for hits like "Princess" and "Miss You Forever".
U.S. DJ, Kim Lee
The DJ is also a star in the Netflix series "Bling Empire".
Malaysian hip hop artist, Namewee
Known for songs like "Thai Love Song" and "High Pitch".
Dutch DJ and music production duo, Firebeatz
The duo consists of Tim Benjamin Smulders and Jurre van Doeselaar. They are known in the EDM scene for mixes such as "Dear New York" and "Helicopter"
One can also look forward to special guestDutch-Moroccan DJ and music producer, R3hab.
The festival's lineup also features local artistes such as Glenn Yong, Iman Fandi and Tosh Zhang.
There are also overseas acts like South Korean singer Shaun who's known for his song "Way Back Home", and other Asian artistes like Thai rapper Jarvis and Taiwanese rapper OSN.
Tickets on sale from Jun. 20
- Early Bird Two-Day Passes: S$192 (includes two drinks)
- Early Bird One-Day Pass: S$128
- Tickets at the door: S$180
Tickets can be bought here.
Sundown Festival 2023
Where: Changi Exhibition Centre
When: Aug. 12 and 13, from 5pm to 1am
Top photo from Jam Hsiao's Facebook (left) and Sundown Festival (right)
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.