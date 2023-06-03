Sun Xueling shares Punggol resident's rude & vulgar email feedback, hopes people can be 'civil'

Sun Xueling, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol West SMC, recently shared a less than pleasant piece of feedback she had received from a resident.

Complaints

The resident addressed the email to Sun and Workers' Party's Jamus Lim, but also copied numerous government agencies, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The email started off with: "Sitting pretty and waiting for your electoral loss will be something to look forward to unless something changes here."

The resident proceeded to complain about the apparent noise made at night by heavy vehicles on a road near Punggol Way, and urged Sun to "please do something about it or be prepared to lose this ward for sure".

Other complaints by this resident included those about uneven cement floors at the void deck, and a hazardous road design which they described as "f*ck sh*t".

The email concluded with a message to Lim, whom the resident called James, to "take over here (the ward) due to the sh*tloads of nonsense here", as well as a reference to the news surrounding Ridout Road.

Sun also shared Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council's reply.

Sun further elaborated in the comments section about the follow-up action the town council will be taking.

Reactions

"I hope that as a society we can try to be civil and not use bad language to get a point across," Sun reflected in her caption.

Facebook users disagreed with the manner in which the resident had provided their feedback, and questioned why the person had to use such negative and vulgar terms.

Top photo from Sun Xueling / FB