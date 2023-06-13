Back

M'sia student scores 11 straight As for national exams while caring for bedridden mother, she dies 1 day after

Top scorer of his school.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 13, 2023, 12:20 PM

The results of Malaysia’s national examination, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), were released on Jun. 8.

The SPM is the equivalent to the O-Level exams in Singapore.

Among those receiving their results, Muhammad Syahril Saidi, 18, from Kelantan managed to score 11 straight As for the examination.

He was his school’s top scorer but was unable to collect his own results as he was taking care of his bedridden mother, New Straits Times reported, quoting Bernama.

This led to his teachers paying a visit to his home on Jun. 9 with his results in hand.

His mother later passed away at around 8:45pm on Jun. 10, according to a later report.

Caregiver for mom

Muhammad Syahril, the youngest of six siblings, had been taking care of his mother, Faridah Ismail, 53, since 2019.

His father had passed away in 2012, leaving the late Faridah to care for her six children.

After she suffered a stroke, Muhammad Syahril and his siblings took turns to care for her. He told Bernama that he had not expected himself to score straight As as he was juggling his caregiver duties with his studies.

“I did not even set a target to achieve all As but in the end, my mother smiled when she found out about my results," he was quoted as saying.

Results delivered to home

After the release of the SPM results, Muhammad Syahril’s teachers sent his results to his home, along with a congratulatory balloon and bouquet.

The scene was captured on video and various clips of the act later circulated on TikTok.

@alllyyy099Anak yang sangat hebat! Walaupun tiada ayah dirimu tetap kuat. Pengorbananmu dibalas cash.Kisah yang sangat menjadi inspirasi. Dan Semoga Allah memudahkan urusan anak ini🩵.♬ Backsound Islami Sedih - Ry2k Shanum

@kamarulmansor Berkat jaga ibu sakit kanser tahap 4, Mohd Syahril raih keputusan cemerlang 11A SPM 2022. Alhamdulillah, Syukur. Adik Mohd Syahril merupakan Best student SPM 2022 di SABK Darul Iman Beris Lalang, Bachok Kelantan. Pihak sekolah hadir ke rumahnya menyampaikan keputusan SPM beliau kerana ibunya yang terlantar sakit. Moga diberikan kejayaan dunia akhirat buat adik ni dan bantu keluarganya, Amiin 🤲🏻 #keeprunning #keeprunning #socialmedia #tiktokindonesia #mediamalaysia #tiktokmalaysia ♬ Kasihnya Ibu - Wann

Muhammad Syahril can be seen showing his results to his mother, while others gathered around the bed.

@ticercikaa_ Sy redha umi pergi buat selama-lamanya🥹🥹Alfatihah buat ibunda Syahril. Allah uji beliau di usia yg masih muda dgn kehilangan ayah pada usia 12 tahun. SelepS tu tugasnya menjaga ibunda yg sakit. Dan sekarang Allah ambik pula ibunya di usia 18 tahun. Allahu. Insyallah awak akan jadi manusia yg hebat dik suatu hari nanti. Aminn . #spm #cemerlang #11As #spm2022 #fyp #fypdongggggggggg🥺pliss🙏 #videoviral #ticercikaa #malaysia #mekganu ♬ Ibu - Zeroun techno

Muhammad Syahril’s story also gained the attention of Bachok’s Member of Parliament (MP) Syahir Sulaiman, who posted about the outstanding student on Facebook.

Condolences

Faridah was laid to rest at a cemetery in Kampung Padang Lati after the funeral on Jun. 11, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

MP Syahir and representatives of the district education office also attended the funeral, along with over 50 family members and relatives of the deceased.

Muhammad Syahril told media that he accepted that his mother has left them forever.

Syahir later expressed his deepest condolences over her death via another Facebook post.

The school’s principal, Noor Ruziana Ismail, also expressed condolences to the family, while noting that they would be providing necessary assistance or donations, according to Bernama.

Muhammad Syahril’s relative, Zainab Othman, 58, said that the family was happy with his results and wished him the best for his further studies.

Top images via Facebook/Syahir Sulaiman

