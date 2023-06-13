Local police reunite S'porean boy, 7, with parents after they separate in Taipei Ximending

A 7-year-old Singaporean boy who was separated from his parents while they were shopping in Taipei's Ximending was found with the help of local police.

Taiwanese media TVBS showed a video of the boy's reunion with his father on their channel's news segment.

In the video, the father sobbed while hugging the boy, saying, "Where did you go?"

Separated at the subway station

According to TVBS, the incident happened over the weekend on Jun. 11, 2023.

The parents and the boy were travelling with another family member and were shopping at Ximending that evening.

They were separated at the subway station when the parents were not looking.

Parents went to police for help

His parents immediately went to the nearby Ximending Mobile Police Station for help.

TVBS claimed the parents were distraught because their child was stranded in an unfamiliar country without a handphone.

The report also claimed that the child could not converse with the Taiwanese people because of "the language barrier".

Boy walked into a store looking lost

While the parents were at the police station, the local police hotline received a call from a nearby store saying they found a child who walked into their store looking lost.

After confirming that the child belonged to the parents, the police reunited them within ten minutes.

According to TVBS, the police station beside Ximending's visitor centre mainly assisted tourists with locating lost items — but was occasionally asked to help tourists find lost family members.

The visitor centre estimated that more than 260,000 tourists visited Ximending for the first half of 2023.

All images via TVBS