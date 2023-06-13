Back

Local police reunite S'porean boy, 7, with parents after they separate in Taipei Ximending

He was separated from his parents in the subway station.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 13, 2023, 04:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 7-year-old Singaporean boy who was separated from his parents while they were shopping in Taipei's Ximending was found with the help of local police.

Taiwanese media TVBS showed a video of the boy's reunion with his father on their channel's news segment.

In the video, the father sobbed while hugging the boy, saying, "Where did you go?"

Separated at the subway station

According to TVBS, the incident happened over the weekend on Jun. 11, 2023.

The parents and the boy were travelling with another family member and were shopping at Ximending that evening.

They were separated at the subway station when the parents were not looking.

Parents went to police for help

His parents immediately went to the nearby Ximending Mobile Police Station for help.

TVBS claimed the parents were distraught because their child was stranded in an unfamiliar country without a handphone.

The report also claimed that the child could not converse with the Taiwanese people because of "the language barrier".

Boy walked into a store looking lost

While the parents were at the police station, the local police hotline received a call from a nearby store saying they found a child who walked into their store looking lost.

After confirming that the child belonged to the parents, the police reunited them within ten minutes.

According to TVBS, the police station beside Ximending's visitor centre mainly assisted tourists with locating lost items — but was occasionally asked to help tourists find lost family members.

The visitor centre estimated that more than 260,000 tourists visited Ximending for the first half of 2023.

All images via TVBS

M'sia university student makes DIY aircon using fan & icebox to beat the heat

Cool.

June 13, 2023, 04:36 PM

Pat Sajak, 76, to retire as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

End of an era.

June 13, 2023, 04:00 PM

Yishun durian seller giving away S$30,000 worth of durians to elderly until Jun. 15

Kind heart.

June 13, 2023, 03:30 PM

S'porean man, 43, dies in motorcycle accident in Thailand

He had previously embarked on long distance rides between Singapore and Thailand.

June 13, 2023, 03:05 PM

M'sian police to ask Interpol for help in locating Jocelyn Chia in US: M'sian media

True international incident.

June 13, 2023, 01:12 PM

George Goh confident S$500 million share equity requirement & SGX watchlist placement won't affect eligibility

"Ossia International Limited is only one of the companies [under my name]. It's not going to affect my eligibility," said Goh.

June 13, 2023, 12:49 PM

'People want change': Presidential hopeful George Goh on running against Tharman

He said he was confident that voters want change.

June 13, 2023, 12:43 PM

The Projector & Golden Village to replace Cathay at Cineleisure Orchard

The new cinema will host both blockbuster releases and alternative content.

June 13, 2023, 12:39 PM

Man, 24, arrested for allegedly stealing 2 watches worth S$13,300 & S$160,000 while working at Tanjong Pagar gym

The watches were taken from the male gym locker on 2 separate occasions.

June 13, 2023, 12:28 PM

M'sia student scores 11 straight As for national exams while caring for bedridden mother, she dies 1 day after

Top scorer of his school.

June 13, 2023, 12:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.