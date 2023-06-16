Back

S'pore pet owner plays very fun game of hide & seek with doggo at playground

Cute!

Joshua Lee | June 16, 2023, 12:45 PM

Here's your dose of wholesome news for the day.

A man was spotted playing hide and seek with his pet dog at a playground in Singapore.

TikTok user @kathkidston posted this heartwarming video recently:

@kathkidstonwitnessed the cutest couple playing hide n seek 🥹❤️♬ Snow On The Beach - Taylor Swift

It's only 24 seconds long, but oof, it packs a punch.

In it, the owner waits behind a hedge at the playground while the dog, a relatively big pooch, waits at a distance.

The owner presumably calls out to his buddy before proceeding to dash behind the hedge, crouching down to hide himself.

The dog patters over to the playground and looks around.

It turns towards the hedge and runs behind it, spotting its owner.

Having been spotted, the man gets up and runs, before the dog catches up and pounces on him.

Comments on the TikTok video were overwhelmingly positive.

"I want a dog 🙁," said one commenter, while another remarked, "So cute".

BRB, heading to the playground to play hide and seek by myself.

All images via kathkidston/TikTok.

