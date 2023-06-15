Song Joong Ki's wife gives birth to baby boy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Song Joong Ki has confirmed that his first child, a boy, has been born.
South Korean news outlet Newsen reported that the 37-year-old shared the good news with his fans on Jun. 14.
The actor wrote that his wife, Katy Louise Sanders, gave birth in her hometown of Rome, Italy.
Calling the birth “the most precious gift”, Song continued that he and Sanders hope to “build a happy family”.
Song’s agency said that they could not confirm the exact date of birth of the boy.
The actor announced that he was married in January 2023.
