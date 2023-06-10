S'pore National Olympic Council snubs Soh Rui Yong for Asian Games 2023

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has not included long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong in the Singapore delegation for the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Soh did meet the criteria to qualify for the 10,000m race, but a SNOC spokesperson said that its appeal committee met on Jun. 7 and considered Singapore Athletic's (SA) nomination for Soh before ultimately deciding not to select him.

The spokesperson told ST that "the committee found Mr Soh to have failed to honour commitments which he had provided to the SNOC, including on occasions following his participation at the Cambodia 2023 SEA Games."

The spokesperson claimed that Soh continued to make "disparaging and derisive remarks" towards others and that his behaviour was not "commensurate" with the apology Soh gave as it undermined "the sincerity of his commitment to avoid posting controversial content on social media".

"The committee is not satisfied that he has changed for the better to earn selection for the Asian Games," said SNOC to ST.

ST did not quote specifics, but reported that SNOC sent a "long list" to SA that highlighted various comments Soh made on social media and the media from March to May 2023.

Soh focused on training

In response to Mothership, Soh shared that he is "focused on training well and building on the positive momentum we managed to establish at the SEA Games".

"Should I eventually be selected, I am confident I’ll be in shape to break the 31 minute barrier for 10,000m at the Asian Games.”

During the recent SEA Games in Cambodia, Soh won silver in the 10,000m race and came in fourth in the 5,000m event.

Top photos via Soh Rui Yong/ Facebook