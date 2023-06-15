South Korean 'Snowdrop' actress Park Soo Ryun, 29, dies after falling down stairs

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun has passed away.

Fatal fall down stairs

The actress reportedly stumbled and fell down a flight of stairs on her way home in South Korea, Daily Mail reported.

She was sent to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced brain-dead despite attempts to revive her.

Her family have decided to donate her organs in honour of Park, who was known for her "warm heart", reported South Korean news site Soompi.

“Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating," said Park's mother.

"There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

The musical actress is best know for her role as a university student in the 1980s period drama, "Snowdrop", which starred Blackpink member Jisoo and actor Jung Hae In.

Another member of the "Snowdrop" cast, Kim Mi Soo, also passed away for unrevealed reasons on Jan. 5, 2022.

Top images via Park Soo Ryun's Instagram