Dead body smell lingers in Bukit Merah block after 2 residents die within 1 month

The smell has been affecting other residents in the block.

Julia Yee | June 16, 2023, 10:15 AM

Some residents of Block 79 at Indus Road, Bukit Merah have had trouble sleeping of late.

In the short span of one month, two of their neighbours were found dead and rotting in their flats.

First case on 14th floor

On May. 5, the body of a 41-year-old Malay man was found on the 14th floor of the block, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The time of death was estimated to be three to four days prior.

"I heard that the deceased had asthma, but I don't know what the cause of death was," a neighbour from the same floor told Shin Min Daily News.

28 days later, a second corpse was found.

Second case on ninth floor

On May. 31, a resident on the ninth floor, Wang, noticed a growing smell from his next-door unit, said Shin Min Daily News.

Other neighbours who smelled it called the police on Jun. 2.

The police discovered the body of a 51-year-old man who had been dead for a couple of days.

"When the police opened the door, the stench came in. I couldn't sleep that night, and I couldn't concentrate during football training the next day," a student who lived opposite the deceased told Shin Min Daily News.

He heard previously that the deceased had suffered from a heart problem, the 16-year-old added.

Residents have placed offerings in front of the deceased's unit.

Photo via Liu Qicheng/Shin Min Daily

Preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of homicide, said Shin Min Daily News.

Smell of death remains

Although the remains of both residents have been removed from the premises, Block 79 is still haunted by the smell of death that seems to cling to the very walls of the building.

"The smell is still very strong, especially when the wind blows... I spray disinfectant several times a day, but the smell is still there," Wang told Shin Min Daily News.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the block on Jun. 8, residents shared that the smell on the 14th floor had dissipated.

The reporter observed that the ninth floor smelt alright, but the stairwell on the 10th floor still carried a rancid stench.

Top image via Liu Qicheng/Shin Min Daily News

