Alexandra HDB resident wakes up to find S$30 white Adidas slippers become black pirated ones

Adidas? More like adios.

Michelle Chew | June 09, 2023, 03:01 PM

A resident staying at a low-rise HDB flat in the Alexandra area woke up one fine morning to discover that his white Adidas slides literally became black.

Resident's white slippers

Black slippers left at corridor

Instead of his usual pair of white Adidas slides, which was bought for S$30, what he found was a black pair of slippers that resemble the model he owned, which were left out along the corridor overnight.

"The person wants a style change," the resident told Mothership.

The discovery that his slippers were no longer the same was first made by the man's mother.

Curious about the sorcery that took place, he went to check on the surveillance footage retrieved from the camera outside his home that was pointed at the corridor to try to find out what happened.

Footage showed that the man's slippers were likely taken earlier that morning on June 7, at about 6am.

In the clip, two men were initially seen walking past the unit.

They then turned back and paused in front of the unit while looking down at the ground.

The resident assumed that the two men might have been involved in swapping one of their slippers for his.

The black pair of slippers, which resembles the white Adidas slides, appears to be a knock-off as it has nine stripes instead of seven.

The resident told Mothership that he has made a police report.

All images supplied by resident

