New 230m-long forest trail with viewing deck on Sisters' Islands will open to public in 2024

Come 2024, Sisters' Islands Marine Park will open to the public with a new forest trail and lagoon tidal pool.

The island, which comprises Big Sister's and Little Sister's islands, has been closed since 2021 for enhancement works.

The Marine Park currently acts as a safe refuge for the rich marine biodiversity in and around the Southern Islands.

Thus far, around 250 species of hard corals have been documented in Singapore’s waters out of over 800 species worldwide, as well as over 100 species of reef fish, 200 species of sponges, and 12 seagrass species.

New trail

Announced by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Jun. 19, in conjunction with the 5th Asia-Pacific Coral Reef Symposium, the Ocean Network Express Coastal Forest Trail will span 230m.

Described as an "immersive and educational experience for visitors of all ages", the trail will wind through Big Sister's Island's coastal forests.

This will allow visitors to learn more about the island's coastal habitats.

Critically endangered coastal species, such as the Putat Laut (Barringtonia asiatica) and Penaga Laut (Calophyllum inophyllum) will also be planted along the trail to enhance the habitat.

At the end of the trail is a hilltop viewing deck which visitors can use to birdwatch or admire scenery of the neighbouring offshore islands.

The trail's development was supported by a contribution of S$1 million by Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express.

ONE's donation will also support marine education programmes and learning resources at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park.

Lagoon tidal pool

Another enhancement is that of an existing lagoon at Big Sister's Island.

By next year, it will be converted into a tidal pool capable of retaining seawater during low tides.

This sheltered water body can thus help encourage the growth of mangroves and seagrass inside the lagoon.

It will also protect the lagoon beach from wave-induced erosion.

NParks foresees the lagoon to eventually "mature into a multi-habitat ecosystem" which can support a wide range of marine biodiversity.

The development of the tidal pool was supported by a contribution of S$1 million by Singtel.

Underwater cameras will also be placed in the lagoon.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared during his speech at the symposium that these will "empower citizen science efforts, as students and volunteers will be able to access the livestreams remotely, and contribute to ongoing biodiversity monitoring programmes".

Increased accessibility to the islands

The public can access these new developments when the Sisters' Islands Marine Park reopens in 2024.

Prior to its closure, members of the public could access the islands via public ferry, or by chartering their own boats from West Coast Pier or Marina South Pier.

Speaking to the media, Karenne Tun, director of NParks' National Biodiversity Centre, said NParks will be working on increasing accessibility to the island when it opens.

NParks is in discussions with two ferry operators that currently operate out of Marina South Pier to bring visitors to St John's Island, and Tun shared that they are "very keen to extend that service to Sisters' Islands".

"We are working with them on the number of people that can be allowed on the island at any one point in time. So these are details that will come out closer to the opening [of the island] itself," Tun said.

Like other nature reserves and some nature parks in Singapore, Sisters' Islands will have opening hours of 7am to 7pm.

