Back

Police arrest 3 men, 20-50, after Singpass credentials allegedly misused to open bank accounts to receive scam victims' funds

Don't let others use your Singpass credentials and passwords.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2023, 11:38 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police arrested three men, aged between 20 and 50 for their suspected involvement in perpetrating scams following an island-wide anti-scam enforcement operation conducted on May 30 and 31.

Another 15 men and seven women, aged between 26 and 65 are also assisting with investigations.

Since March 2023, the police observed that Singpass credentials were misused to open corporate bank accounts online.

Investigations indicated that these corporate account holders had relinquished their Singpass credentials and passwords to the scam syndicates to register companies and open corporate bank accounts to receive funds from victims of investment scams and jobs scams.

During the two-day island-wide operation, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Land Division arrested three individuals and hauled up 22 others for investigations.

A total of 30 bank accounts were frozen for investigations, and more than S$189,000 in scam proceeds were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly facilitated criminal activities by selling their bank accounts and or relinquishing their Singpass credentials to scam syndicates to create new bank accounts.

In some cases, each bank account was sold for as much as S$700.

Some are also believed to have rented their bank accounts to scammers or assisted them with bank transfers and withdrawals for monetary benefits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering carries a jail term not exceeding 10 years, a fine not exceeding S$500,000, or both.

The offence of unauthorised disclosure of access code carries a jail term not exceeding three years or fine not exceeding S$10,000 or to both.

The police said they take a serious view of these offences and will not hesitate to take action against individuals who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To avoid being an accomplice to crime, members of the public are advised to always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising pay-outs for the use of their Singpass account, bank accounts or allow their personal bank account to be used to receive and transfer money for others.

The police added that they would like to remind members of the public that individuals will be held accountable if they are found to be linked to such crimes.

Top photos via SPF

The Hainan Story does S$9.90 Milo chicken cutlet, available from Jun. 15

Looks interesting.

June 06, 2023, 11:03 AM

Merlion spotted in China park, developers say it symbolises integration of Chinese & S'porean cultures

A Singapore Tourism Board spokesperson said the board is aware of the Merlion statues overseas.

June 06, 2023, 10:18 AM

Japanese journalist publicly apologises & bows to crows who swooped at him

He hopes that he and the crows can "move forward together and achieve a future of mutual happiness".

June 06, 2023, 10:08 AM

Bride in China surprises groom with Ultraman outfit on wedding day

Cute.

June 06, 2023, 01:10 AM

Studio Ghibli to release Hayao Miyazaki’s last film ‘How Do You Live?’ with no trailer or promotion

No marketing, no trailers, only one poster.

June 06, 2023, 12:48 AM

3 people, supposedly acting as M'sia police in Johor, chase after vehicle going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Don't stop if you are in a similar situation.

June 06, 2023, 12:00 AM

S'pore film students go green with reusable lunch boxes on set & secondhand wardrobe & prop

The crew also used energy-efficient lights and reusable thermos water bottles.

June 05, 2023, 10:07 PM

Eunos coffee shop sells iced water for S$0.70, cold drinks at S$0.90 more than hot drinks, complaints ensue

How much will you pay?

June 05, 2023, 07:34 PM

Changi Airport Group reports net profit of S$33 million

They recovered from their S$838 million loss the previous financial year.

June 05, 2023, 06:58 PM

Shanmugam & Bilahari Kausikan discuss the Middle East's 'revolutionary' changes, agency to act

The role of the United States in the region remained "indispensable", despite being "unreliable", Bilahari remarked.

June 05, 2023, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.