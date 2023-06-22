S’porean fined over S$23,000 & sentenced to 7 days' jail for smuggling 11 wild parrots into M’sia

A Singaporean has been fined and sentenced to jail by Malaysian authorities for smuggling controlled wild birds into Malaysia.

The case was detailed by a Facebook post (Jun. 20) by the country's Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

The smuggled birds were discovered through inspections conducted at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) on May 31.

Joint inspection

Johor state’s Wildlife and National Parks Department had conducted a joint inspection with the immigration authorities on Singapore-registered vehicles at one of the complex’s lanes.

The director of the department Aminuddin Jamin noted that they took action after receiving a tip-off from the Customs Department, according to New Straits Times (NST).

Five enforcement officers were then sent to the CIQ complex at around 7:30pm that day.

They found 4 figbirds, 3 blue and gold macaws, 3 scarlet macaws as well as 1 yellow-headed Amazon bird.

Aminuddin said the colourful birds were “kept in small boxes punched with tiny holes” in the individual's vehicle, NST reported.

The officers also found bird feed, 10 wooden boxes, a cage, as well as a mobile phone.

The suspect was detained while the items were confiscated.

Illegal possession of protected wildlife

The case was heard at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on Jun. 7.

It was found that the individual “did not have any documentation or valid permits from Perhilitan to possess the wild birds,” according to a translation of the post by Free Malaysia Today.

The Singaporean was found guilty under the Section 60(1) and Section 68(1)(a) Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 for possessing protected wildlife without a valid permit.

He was sentenced to a fine of RM80,000 (S$23,230) and an imprisonment of 7 days from the date of arrest.

The birds and the items found will also be handed over to Johor’s Wildlife and National Parks Department, according to NST.

Aminuddin called for the members of the public to help his department protect the country’s biodiversity, such as preventing wildlife crimes.

Top images via Facebook/Jabatan PERHILITAN Semenanjung Malaysia