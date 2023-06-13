S'porean man, 43, dies in motorcycle accident in Thailand

A Singaporean man, 43, died after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Thailand on June 12.

He passed away in a hospital in the south of the country.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mohamed Reza Abdul Rashid, a physical education teacher, wanted to travelled from Singapore to central Thailand to camp.

He set off on Sunday night, June 11.

He was riding his 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4S.

Just crossed into Thailand

His last Facebook post was at 7:45am on Monday.

He had written in his post that he had just crossed from Malaysia into Thailand at about 6:30am.

"We are halfway through the Iron Butt Challenge," he wrote about the long distance motoring challenge.

"Now we have another 800km more to go. It has only been 8 hours. There are still 16 hours to go."

But he apparently lost control of his motorcycle near Phatthalung Province Central Stadium.

Appeal for information on next-of-kin

Photos of Reza appeared on social media appealing for information regarding his next of kin.

His vehicle was seen on the grass, with Reza being attended to by medical staff.

He subsequently died of his injuries in hospital.

Reza's website stated that he had completed the challenge twice before in December 2014 and September 2017.

The first time he rode from Hua Hin in central Thailand to Singapore.

His second journey was from Singapore to Hua Hin.

Wife pays tribute

Reza's wife wrote a tribute to her late husband on Tuesday morning.

"He was my soulmate, my love, he was my best friend, my everything," Huda Lajam wrote on Facebook.

“He was a good man, with such a kind, soft heart. He loved his children so much, too much. Family was his everything."

"His passion was the road... wanderlust... adventure... he died doing the thing he loved, riding on his bike."

