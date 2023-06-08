S'pore WhatsApp users can now use Channels feature, 1 of 2 countries in world given early access

Singapore and Colombia are the only two countries that have early access to a new WhatsApp feature, Channels.

The messaging app launched the new feature on June 8, allowing users to receive broadcast messages.

Channels is available on the latest version of WhatsApp.

All WhatsApp Channels are muted by default.

Users need to enable notifications to get the latest updates.

Where to find Channels

The channels will be on a new tab on WhatsApp called Updates.

Users will find Status and channels to follow, separate from chats with family, friends, and communities.

Only selected organisations and individuals are allowed to create a channel now, but regular users will be able to do the same in the coming months.

Channel administrators can decide who can follow their channel and whether they want it to be discoverable via an in-app directory that will be launched in the future.

They will also be able to block screenshots and forwarding of messages from their channel if they want.

Channel administrators will not be able to see their followers’ phone number and vice versa.

Channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default.

A Channel’s history will be stored on servers for up to 30 days.