S'poreans encouraged to display national flag from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30, 2023

All Singaporeans are encouraged to display the Singapore flag from Jul. 1 to Sep. 30, 2023, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Jun. 30.

This is in celebration of the country's 58th National Day.

Rules are relaxed during this period

Typically, if the Singapore flag is displayed outside a building, it must be flown from a flagpole and properly illuminated at night.

MCCY said that these rules for flying and displaying the national flag are relaxed during the National Day celebrations period.

From Jul. 1 to Sep. 30, the flag may be flown without a flagpole and night illumination.

All organisations and households may display the national flag at their offices, building premises, and residential premises.

MCCY added:

"The national flag is Singapore’s most visible symbol of statehood and a symbol of our national unity and resilience. It should be treated with respect, and used in an appropriate and dignified manner."

Torn or worn-out flags should not be displayed and should be packed into a sealed black trash bag before being disposed of.

The full set of guidelines on the display and use of the flag can be viewed here.

National Symbols Act

On Sep. 13, 2022, the National Symbols Act was passed in Parliament after a series of public engagements.

The Act will replace the existing Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act governing use of the flag and other national symbols.

"The legislation provides a framework to promote appropriate use of the national symbols, while allowing for their wider use by Singaporeans to express national pride and solidarity," said MCCY.

The ministry added that more information on the commencement of the National Symbols Act, subsidiary legislation, and accompanying guidelines for the national symbols will be released soon.

Top image via Edwin Tong/FB.